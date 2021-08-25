Desus & Mero: Season Four; Showtime Gives Late-Night Talk Show Early Renewal

Desus & Mero is currently airing its third season on Showtime, and the cable channel has already decided to renew the series for a fourth season. Episodes of season three of the late-night talk show will air through December 12, and a 2022 premiere date for season four will be announced at a later time.

Showtime revealed more about the renewal of Desus & Mero in a press release.

“SHOWTIME has announced that DESUS & MERO, the network’s first-ever late night talk show, will return for a fourth season in 2022. Currently in its third season, DESUS & MERO airs weekly on Sunday and Thursday nights at 11 p.m. ET/PT from New York City through December 12. Each episode of DESUS & MERO, which won a WGA Award earlier this year for Comedy/Variety Talk Series, features co-hosts Desus Nice and The Kid Mero giving their take on the day’s hot topics and chatting with guests at the intersection of pop culture, sports, music, politics and more, with recent guests including President Barack Obama, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Lil Nas X, Matt Damon, YoYo Ma, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Eddie Murphy, Idris Elba, H.E.R. and Glenn Close. The announcement was made today by Gary Levine and Jana Winograde, Presidents of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc. Longtime acquaintances Desus Nice and The Kid Mero reconnected online in the early days of Twitter, where they unleashed their potent personalities and found themselves kindred spirits. That led to stints on Complex and MTV, the Bodega Boys podcast, and a daily late-night show on Viceland, developing a feverish following. The quick-witted duo brings a distinct voice to late night, delivering smart and comedic commentary on any and all topics, that keeps audiences buzzing. Desus and Mero continue to host their long-running and wildly popular Bodega Boys podcast. Their life advice book, God-Level Knowledge Darts: Life Lessons from the Bronx, was released by Random House in September, 2020 and made the New York Times Best Seller List. Produced for SHOWTIME by JAX Media, DESUS & MERO is executive produced by Desus Nice, The Kid Mero, Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez, Victor Lopez, Suzanne Fagel and Mike Pielocik. For more information about DESUS & MERO, visit SHO.com, follow on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, and join the conversation using #DESUSandMERO.

