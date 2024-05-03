60 Minutes: Season 57; 2024-25 Renewal for CBS News TV Series

The series will keep coming as sure as the 60 Minutes clock will keep ticking. CBS has renewed the venerable show for a 57th season.

A newsmagazine series, the 60 Minutes TV show was created by Don Hewitt and Bill Leonard in 1968. The longest-running series in network primetime history, the program features investigative reports, interviews, human interest segments, and news-maker profiles. Three long-form news stories typically air each episode. The CBS News correspondents and contributors include Sharyn Alfonsi, L. Jon Wertheim, Bill Whitaker, Lesley Stahl, Scott Pelley, Cecilia Vega, and Anderson Cooper.

Airing on Sunday nights, the 56th season of 60 Minutes averages a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.61 million viewers. Compared to season 55, that’s down by 15% in the demo and down by 8% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

The series will continue to kick off the network’s Sunday night schedule. The 56th season finale airs May 19th.

What do you think? Are you a regular 60 Minutes viewer? Are you planning to tune in for season 57 of this venerable series?

