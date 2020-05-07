60 Minutes: Season 53 Renewal for CBS News Program

Longtime fans of 60 Minutes don’t have to worry. CBS just announced they’ve renewed the TV show for season 53 for the 2020-21 broadcast season.

The long-running and critically acclaimed news magazine features investigative reports, interviews, human interest segments, and news-maker profiles. Current reporters include Lesley Stahl, John Dickerson, Scott Pelley, Bill Whitaker, Anderson Cooper, Norah O’Donnell, Jon Wertham, and Sharyn Alfonsi.

So far, season 52 of 60 Minutes is averaging a 1.16 rating in the 18-49 demo and 10.02 million viewers. Compared to season 51, that’s a 5% decline in the ratings demo and only a 1% drop in overall viewership. Numbers like that prove the series is still one of CBS‘ most-watched programs.

