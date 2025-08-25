The Shards: Hayes Warner Joins New Ryan Murphy Series Coming to FX

The Shards has added to its cast. Hayes has been added to the cast of the latest Ryan Murphy series headed to FX. Inspired by the book of the same name by Bret Easton Ellis, the thriller is semi-autobiographical.

Kaia Gerber, Igby Rigney, Homer Gere, and Graham Campbell also star in the series. Deadline shared the following about its plot:

“First unveiled as a serialized audiobook before hitting bookstands in 2023, The Shards is a dark coming-of-age tale with semi-autobiographical facets for Ellis. Set in Los Angeles in 1981, the story follows a 17-year-old version of Ellis during his final year at the elite Buckley prep school. Upending the character’s world is the arrival of a mysterious new student, Robert Mallory, whose unsettling presence coincides with the activities of a serial killer known as The Trawler.”

It was also revealed that Warner will play “Debbie Shaffer, a rich prep school girl with the right connects.”

The premiere date for the series will be announced at a later time.

