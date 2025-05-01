Shogun: Season Two Details Revealed as Production Set to Resume on FX Series

Shogun is gearing up for its second season. According to Deadline, production on season two will begin in January. The series was renewed in May.

Some plot details for the season were also revealed. The season will be set 10 years after the events of season one. FX revealed that Shogun “continues the historically-inspired saga of these two men from different worlds whose fates are inextricably entwined.”

Creators Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks recently wrapped the writer’s room for the series, and they faced some challenges. They had no novel material to use as a road map for the season.

Cosmo Jarvis and Hiroyuki Sanada will return for season two of the FX series. A premiere date will be announced later.

