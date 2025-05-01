Mating Season: New Animated Series from Big Mouth Creators Coming to Netflix

Big Mouth may be ending, but the same creative team from that series is bringing their brand of humor to the animal world with their new series Mating Season, which is also headed to Netflix soon.

Mark Levin, Jennifer Flackett, Andrew Goldberg, and Nick Kroll are behind the series produced by Brutus Pink, which said the following about the series, according to Tudum:

“After eight incredible seasons telling stories about growing up, we’re excited to tell stories about actual grown-ups. Who happen to be animals. Who are also cartoons.”

John Derderian, Vice President of Animation Series at Netflix, also spoke about the series. He said the following:

“Big Mouth broke new ground in the world of adult animation with heart, humor and total chaos — they took the awkwardness of adolescence and turned it into something universal and deeply human. Working with Nick Kroll and the brilliant minds at Brutus Pink over the course of eight seasons has been legendary. Now, with Mating Season, they’ll bring that same bold and hilarious creativity into the animal kingdom. We’re beyond excited to unleash this next chapter together.”

A poster for the series is below. The premiere date for the new series will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new series on Netflix?