Lost in Space: Season Three; Netflix Series Renewed for Final Season

The journey of The Robinson family isn’t over just yet. Netflix has announced that the Lost in Space TV series has been renewed for a third, albeit final, season. The new episodes are expected to be released in 2021.

Lost in Space is a remake of the 1965 Irwin Allen classic TV series and stars Parker Posey, Molly Parker, Toby Stephens, Taylor Russell, Mina Sundwall, Maxwell Jenkins, Ignacio Serricchio, Brian Steele, and Sibongile Mlambo. The sci-fi drama centers on space colonists John (Stephens) and Maureen (Parker) Robinson, their children, Judy (Russell), Penny (Sundwall), and Will (Jenkins), good-hearted smuggler Don West (Serricchio), and stowaway Dr. Smith (Posey). When their Jupiter 2 spaceship veers lightyears off course, they crash-land on an unknown planet. Surrounded by hidden dangers, they meet Robot (Steele) and fight against all odds to survive and escape.

In a statement, showrunner Zack Estrin wrote, “From the beginning, we’ve always viewed this particular story of The Robinsons as a trilogy,” Estrin said. “A three-part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle, and end. It’s also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode — if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission — it’s Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith… and The Robot. And, of course, Debbie the Chicken. So while this chapter of Lost In Space is coming to a rousing conclusion, I’m excited about continuing to explore new stories with my friends at Netflix, and for all of the incredible possibilities that lie ahead.”

It sounds like the Robinson family may get some closure in this final adventure. The original Lost in Space TV show from the 1960s ended abruptly after three seasons, leaving the occupants of the Jupiter 2 spaceship permanently “lost in space.”

More #LostinSpace is coming. The third and final season arrives in 2021 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/tZw1r5ZOCR — Lost In Space (@lostinspacetv) March 9, 2020

What do you think? Have you enjoyed the Lost in Space reboot series? Are you glad that it’s been renewed? Would you have watched season four on Netflix?