The Hunting Wives: Season Two Filming Is Done, Season Three of Netflix Series Being Prepped

The Hunting Wives has finished production on its second season. According to Deadline, Dermot Mulroney revealed that information during a recent podcast appearance.

Brittany Snow, Malin Akerman, Jaime Ray Newman, Evan Jonigkeit, George Ferrier, Karen Rodriguez, Hunter Emery, and Branton Box also star in the series inspired by May Cobb’s novel. John Stamos, Cam Gigandet, and Dale Dickey joined the cast for season two.

Mulroney revealed more about the series. He said, “Yes, we have completed Season 2. I’m not certain or not able to tell you yet when that’s coming out. And even better news, is that Season 3 is in prep. I think they’ve got writers in the room, and they’re cooking up a third season already. And that should begin filming in the fall. So, that’s great news for all the fans of The Hunting Wives.”

Netflix has not officially renewed the series for a third season. The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix? Are you hoping its renewed for a third season?