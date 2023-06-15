XO, Kitty: Season Two Renewal Announced for Netflix Spin-Off Series

XO, Kitty is returning for more. Netflix renewed the spin-off from the To All the Boys I’ve Loved film franchise for a second season.

Anna Cathcart, Minyeong Choi, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Anthony Keyvan, Peter Thurnwald, Yunjin Kim, Sarayu Blue, John Corbett, Michael K Lee, Jocelyn Shelfo, Théo Augier, and Regan Aliyah star in the young adult romantic dramedy from Jenny Han and Siobhan Vivian. The series continues Kitty’s journey after the films.

Netflix revealed more about the renewal of the series in a press release.

The first KISS was just the beginning… XO, Kitty will return! Netflix renews XO, Kitty – the spinoff series inspired by the popular To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before film franchise – for a second season. XO, Kitty premiered on May 18, 2023 and debuted at #2 on the English TV List with 72.1M hours viewed. The Young Adult Romantic Comedy series, which is produced by Awesomeness Studios and ACE Entertainment, appeared in the Top 10 in 90 countries in its first week. Season 2 details and additional information will be shared at a later time.

The renewal announcement from the cast is below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XO Kitty (@xokittynetflix)

