Heartbreak High: Season Two Renewal Announced for Netflix Comedy-Drama Series

Heartbreak High is getting a sophomore season. Netflix renewed the series for a second season just a month after its season one premiere, per Deadline. The series is a reboot of an Australian comedy-drama that aired between 1994 through 1999.

Starring Asher Yasbincek, Gemma Chua-Tran, Josh Heuston, James Majoos, Chloe Hayden, Ayesha Madon, Sherry-Lee Watson, Will McDonald, Bryn Chapman-Parish, Brodie Townsend, Thomas Weatherall, and Chika Ikogwe, the Netflix series follows the students of a fictional high school.

This new series was streamed for 42.6 million hours in its first three weeks. Filming of season two is now set to start in Sydney.

What do you think? Are you excited to see a new season of Heartbreak High on Netflix?