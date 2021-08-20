Never Have I Ever: Season Three; Netflix Renews Comedy-Drama Series from Mindy Kaling

Never Have I Ever is not going anywhere. Netflix has renewed the comedy-drama series from co-creators Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher a month after the launch of season two. A premiere date for season three will be announced at a later time.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Ramona Young, Lee Rodriguez, and John McEnroe star in the series which follows a teen girl as she deals with life and high school.

Netflix revealed more about the renewal in a press release.

“Netflix has renewed Never Have I Ever for a third season. Today, Netflix’s Head of Global TV Bela Bajaria broke the news during her TCA remarks. Quote from Co-creators Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher: “We are so grateful to Netflix and Universal Television for letting us continue to tell this story, and to the fans around the world who clamored to see more of this badly behaved Indian teenager.” Never Have I Ever is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with 3 Arts Entertainment, Original Langster, and Kaling International. Returning cast includes: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez, Ramona Young with narration from John McEnroe. Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming globally, only on Netflix. About Never Have I Ever: Never Have I Ever is a coming-of-age comedy about the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. In Season 2, Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships. Never Have I Ever is created by executive producer Mindy Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as co-creator, executive producer, showrunner and writer. The Universal Television project is also executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein and David Miner.”

Check out the renewal announcement for Never Have I Ever below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Never Have I Ever (@neverhaveiever)

