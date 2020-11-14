Menu

Space Force: Season Two; Netflix Renews Steve Carrell Comedy Series

by Trevor Kimball,

Steve Carell is heading back to space.  Netflix has renewed the Space Force TV series for a second season but will get a creative revamp. It has not been disclosed when season two will be released but filming will begin next year.

A workplace comedy series, Space Force stars Carell, John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz with co-stars Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow, and Don Lake.  The story follows a decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star general Mark R. Naird (Carell), He’s thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces — Space Force. Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and “Spacemen” are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance.

The series was created by Carell and Greg Daniels (The Office) and launched in May. The streamer typically makes decisions on shows’ futures within a couple of months so it would seem that Space Force wasn’t as big of a success as Netflix had hoped.

To save on costs, production is being moved from Los Angeles to Vancouver for season two. Norm Hiscock (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Parks and Recreation), a frequent collaborator with Daniels, has also joined the series as co-showrunner with Daniels. According to THR, the hope is that season two will allow the show to find its footing creatively, just as The Office did in subsequent seasons.

The Office is one of Netflix’s most-viewed series which led to the streaming service pursuing Space Force with Carrell as a lead. The former NBC comedy series moves to Peacock in 2021.

What do you think? Have you watched the first season of Space Force on Netflix? Do you plan to watch the second season?



Vicki
Vicki

This garbage was renewed, and Away was cancelled. Netflix sure was wrong on both.

November 13, 2020 8:32 pm
