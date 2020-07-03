Never Have I Ever: Season Two; Netflix Renews Teen Comedy Series for 2021

Never Have I Ever has been renewed for a second season. The teen comedy will return to Netflix next year. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan stars in the comedy, which comes from Mindy Kaling.

Ramakrishnan and the cast announced the renewal for the series in a tweet on the Netflix twitter. Check out the tweet below.

Never Have I Ever has been renewed for Season 2! But that’s not the only thing @ramakrishnannn wound up telling her co-stars… pic.twitter.com/vGWY06VLBu — Netflix (@netflix) July 1, 2020

An exact premiere date for the series was not revealed, but it will return in 2021.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this series? Will you watch season two next year?