Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Never Have I Ever: Season Two; Netflix Renews Teen Comedy Series for 2021

by Regina Avalos,

Never Have I Ever TV Show in Netflix: canceled or renewed?

Never Have I Ever has been renewed for a second season. The teen comedy will return to Netflix next year. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan stars in the comedy, which comes from Mindy Kaling.

Ramakrishnan and the cast announced the renewal for the series in a tweet on the Netflix twitter. Check out the tweet below.

An exact premiere date for the series was not revealed, but it will return in 2021.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this series? Will you watch season two next year?


Canceled and renewed TV show

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.