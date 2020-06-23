Lucifer: Season Six Renewal, Netflix Renews Series for Another “Final Season”

Lucifer fans are in luck! Netflix just announced they’ve ordered a sixth and final season of the supernatural TV show. The streaming service had previously announced that the upcoming fifth season would be the end.

The drama series, which was picked up by Netflix after being cancelled by FOX, stars Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar, who leaves Hell for Los Angeles. The cast also includes German, DB Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Kevin Alejandro, Rachael Harris, Aimee Garcia, Scarlett Estevez, Inbar Lavi, Vinessa Vidotto and Graham McTavish.

Despite announcing that season five would be the last for Lucifer, Netflix has decided to pick up a sixth season of the popular TV show. As we reported earlier, star Tom Ellis, the rest of the cast, and EPs Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson have already signed on for the new season.

The first half of season five of Lucifer debuts on Friday, August 21st on Netflix. The second batch of eight episodes will air at a later date. Like many TV shows, production was shut down in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s been reported that season five will have a musical episode.

Here’s Netflix’s renewal announcement:

the devil made us do it. 😈 #lucifer will return for a sixth and final season. like, FINAL final. pic.twitter.com/o27z6ToMaV — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) June 23, 2020

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Lucifer TV series? Are you glad it’s been given a sixth season?