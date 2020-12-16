Lucifer: Season Six; Merrin Dungey and Brianna Hildebrand Join Final Season of Netflix Series

Lucifer is seeing two ladies join the Netflix series for its sixth and final season. Actresses Merrin Dungey and Brianna Hildebrand are joining Tom Ellis, Lauren German, DB Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Kevin Alejandro, Rachael Harris, Aimee Garcia, and Scarlett Estevez on the supernatural drama. The series follows Lucifer Morningstar (Ellis) after he leaves hell and takes up residence in Los Angeles.

Entertainment Weekly revealed more about the cast additions to Lucifer on Netflix:

“First up: Dungey — a.k.a. Alias’ Francine Calfo — will play Sonya, “a no-nonsense uniform cop who forms an unlikely bond with Amenadiel [DB Woodside]” according to the official character description. Dungey most recently appeared on Big Little Lies, Man with a Plan, and CBS All-Access’ Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Lower Decks. Next, Hildebrand, best known as the Deadpool franchise’s Negasonic Teenage Warhead, has been cast as Rory, “a rebellious, angsty, and ready-to-start-some-trouble angel” hoping to follow in original rebel Lucifer’s (Tom Ellis) footsteps. Alas, she’ll eventually “realize Lucifer isn’t exactly the devilish big bro she hoped he’d be.” Hildebrand’s other credits include Trinkets, The Exorcist, and Tragedy Girls.”

Check out photos of the actresses below.

‘Alias’ and #Deadpool actors are blessing #Lucifer with their presence in season 6. https://t.co/wvOAVA14H8 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) December 15, 2020

Fans will have to wait for these ladies to pop up on the series. Netflix still has to air the second half of season five of Lucifer. A premiere date for those episodes has not yet been set.

What do you think? Are you excited to see these additions to the cast on Lucifer during season six?