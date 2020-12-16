I’m a Virgo: Amazon Picks Up Absurdist Coming-of-Age Comedy Series

I’m a Virgo is headed to Amazon. The streaming service has ordered 13 half-hour episodes of the comedy series, which comes from Boots Riley. Jharrel Jerome will star in the series, which is a “coming-of-age joyride about a 13-foot-tall Black man.”

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Riley said the following about I’m a Virgo being picked up by Amazon:

“I’m thrilled to be working with Amazon on this project. This show will either have me lauded or banned, and as such, I have demanded payment up front.”

The new series has been in development for the last two years. A premiere date for the comedy has not been set.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out I’m a Virgo on Amazon?