Vulture Watch

Will Dory and the gang ever find Chantal? Has the Search Party TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on TBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Search Party, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the TBS cable channel, Search Party stars Alia Shawkat, John Early, Meredith Hagner, John Reynolds, and Brandon Micheal Hall. The dark serio-comedy mystery centers on five self-absorbed twenty-somethings. After an old college acquaintance disappears, they become entangled in an ominous mystery. Christine Ebersole, Christine Taylor, Clare McNulty, and Michael Showalter return as recurring players. Season two guest stars include Jay Duplass, Phoebe Robinson, Judy Reyes, Jessica Chaffin, Michelle Sohn, Jeffery Self, Edward Hibbert, Adrienne C. Moore, J. Smith Cameron, Tymberlee Hill, Catherine Lloyd Burns, Jennifer Kim, Shunori Ramanathan, and George Kareman.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Search Party averaged a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 554,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 3% in the demo and up by 15% in viewers. Learn how Search Party stacks up against other TBS TV shows.



Telly’s Take

Will TBS cancel or renew Search Party for season three? Though TBS opted to run the second season episodes in pairs on Sunday nights, the ratings held up. The show reportedly does well for the cable channel via delayed viewing. I suspect that they will renew the show for a third season. Subscribe for free updates on any Search Party cancellation or renewal news.

4/23/2018 update: Search Party is renewed for season three on TBS. Details here.

10/7/2019 update: The series has been renewed for a fourth season but both seasons three and four will be released on HBO Max.

What do you think? Are you happy the Search Party TV show was renewed for a third season? How would you feel if TBS had cancelled this TV show, instead?