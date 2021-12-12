Search Party

Network: TBS (seasons 1-2), HBO Max (seasons 3-5 )

Episodes: 50 (half-hour)

Seasons: Five

TV show dates: November 21, 2016 — January 7, 2022

Series status: Ending

Performers include: Alia Shawkat, John Reynolds, John Early, Meredith Hagner, and Brandon Micheal Hall.

TV show description:

This dark comedy TV series revolves around five self-absorbed twenty-somethings who become entangled in an ominous mystery.

Dory (Alia Shawkat) is a fragile and frustrated life-long doormat who’s not particularly proud of her impact on the world — especially since her greatest accomplishment to date is organizing clothes to be donated to Goodwill for her wealthy employer.

She feels stuck in a stale and disconnected relationship with her boyfriend, Drew (John Reynolds). He’s a kind of clueless, complacent, spoon-fed doofus who just really loves Christmas.

Dory also feels removed from her closest friends. Elliott (John Early) is a self-diagnosed narcissist who loves adding job titles to his designer-stylist-curator multi-hyphenate lifestyle. Portia (Meredith Hagner) is an actress who’s always struggling to balance the challenging demands of chronic insecurity and pathological self-absorption.

Meanwhile, Julian (Brandon Micheal Hall) is Dory’s ex-boyfriend and a journalist who never stops looking for the truth, no matter whom it hurts.

The story begins as Dory learns that Chantal, a girl she barely knew in college, has gone missing. Despite having almost no personal connection to her, Dory becomes fixated on the mystery.

Dory, Drew, Elliott, and Portia are not crime solvers. They value brunch, parties, and their own loud opinions. So, when Dory drags them into a bumbling, perilous pursuit to find the missing girl, they soon learn the meaning of real danger and become entangled in a sinister plot that is more than their privileged Brooklyn lifestyles ever bargained for.

Series Finale:

Episode #50 —

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: January 7, 2022.

What do you think? Do you like the Search Party TV show? Do you think it should be ending or renewed for a sixth season?