Will Dory and the others reunite in the fourth season of the Search Party TV show on HBO Max? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Search Party is cancelled or renewed for season five. HBO Max and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the fourth season episodes of Search Party here.

An HBO Max dark comedy series, Search Party stars Alia Shawkat, John Early, Meredith Hagner, John Reynolds, and Cole Escola. Guest stars include Susan Sarandon, Busy Philipps, Ann Dowd, Griffin Dunne, and Lillias White, with author R.L. Stine in a cameo role. The mystery series centers on a group of self-absorbed twenty-somethings. After an old college acquaintance disappears, they become entangled in an ominous mystery. In season four, Dory (Shawkat) is held prisoner by her psychotic stalker Chip (Escola), who is determined to make her believe that they are best friends. Portia (Hagner) stars in a film about the trial (although not as herself). Elliott (Early) switches party lines to become a far-right conservative talk show host and Drew (Reynolds) tries to escape his dark past by working as a costumed cast member in a theme park. As the friends begin to connect the dots that Dory might not be touring Europe as her faked social media suggests, they must decide whether to put their traumatic pasts behind them and once again become a search party — but this time, for Dory.





What do you think? Which season four episodes of the Search Party TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Search Party on HBO Max should be cancelled or renewed for a fifth season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.