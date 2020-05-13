Search Party: Season Three Premiere; TBS Comedy Series Makes Move to HBO Max

The party continues. HBO Max just announced the season three premiere date for Search Party.

The dark comedy, which used to air on TBS, revolves around four self-absorbed twenty-somethings who become entangled in an ominous mystery. The cast includes Alia Shawkat, John Reynolds, John Early, and Meredith Hagner.

Season three of Search Party premieres on HBO Max on June 25th.

Search Party is a comedy thriller about a group of privileged, self-absorbed twenty-somethings whose search for a long-lost missing friend leads them down a dark and shocking path of no return. Seasons one and two of the series will be available on HBO Max at launch, May 27th. Season three, premiering June 25th, finds the gang swept up in the trial of the century after Dory (Alia Shawkat) and Drew (John Reynolds) are charged for the semi-accidental murder of a private investigator. As Elliott (John Early) and Portia (Meredith Hagner) grapple with whether or not to testify as witnesses, the friends are pitted against each other and thrust into the national spotlight. Dory’s sanity begins to fracture, and it becomes increasingly clear that the group may not have brunch together again for quite some time. Search Party is executive produced by Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers, Michael Showalter, and Jax Media’s Lilly Burns and Tony Hernandez.”

