House of Guinness: Season Two Renewal Announced for Netflix Period Drama Series

House of Guinness will serve up another round. According to Variety, Netflix has renewed the period drama about the Guinness family for a second season. The first season arrived in September.

Louis Partridge, Anthony Boyle, Emily Fairn, Fionn O’Shea, and James Norton star in the series, which follows the brand the family created during the 1860s.

Stephen Knight is behind House of Guinness, and he has big plans for the series. He wants to take the series through the 1960s. When asked about the future of the series after its release, he said, “We are going to do season two and three and four … we are going to do this all the way to the 1960s.”

Production on season two will begin in early 2027. The premiere date for the season will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix series?