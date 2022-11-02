Fate: The Winx Saga: Cancelled by Netflix, No Season Three for Teen Drama

Fate: The Winx Saga is not returning for a third season. Netflix has cancelled the teen drama series, which is a live-action reimagining of the Italian cartoon Winx Club. Abigail Cowen, Hannah van der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha, Eliot Salt, Elisha Applebaum, Danny Griffin, Sadie Soverall, Freddie Thorp, Theo Graham, and Robert James-Collier star in the series.

The first season, which consisted of six episodes, was released in January 2021. The second season of seven episodes was released in September 2022. During the September 5-11 viewing window, the second season debuted on the Netflix Top 10 as the second-most viewed English-language TV title and the third-most watched title overall. It stayed on the list for five weeks.

Executive producer and showrunner Brian Young revealed news of the Netflix series’ cancellation on his Instagram account, per Variety. Check out his post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Young (@brianjyoung)

What do you think? Are you surprised by the cancellation of Fate: The Winx Saga? Did you want a third season of the Netflix series?