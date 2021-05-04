The Irregulars: Cancelled by Netflix, No Season Two for Supernatural Crime Drama Series

It looks like this gang of teens is history. Netflix has cancelled The Irregulars TV series so, there won’t be a second season.

A British supernatural crime drama series, The Irregulars is loosely based on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and stars Thaddea Graham, Darci Shaw, Mckell David, Harrison Osterfield, Jojo Macari, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Royce Pierreson, Clarke Peters, Olivia Grant, and Aidan McArdle. Set in Victorian London, the series follows a gang of troubled and ragtag street teens, aka The Irregulars, who are manipulated into solving crimes for the arrogant and cagey Doctor Watson (Pierreson) and his mysterious business partner, the elusive Sherlock Holmes (Lloyd-Hughes). The teen gang includes Bea (Graham), Jessie (Shaw), Spike (David), Leo (Osterfield), and Billy (Macari). As the crimes take on a horrifying supernatural edge and a dark power emerges, it’s up to the Irregulars to come together to save not only London but the entire world.

News of the cancellation comes a little over a month after the series’ March 26th premiere. We know that decisions about a Netflix show’s fate are often made once 4-6 weeks of streaming viewing data is collected.

Nielsen estimated that The Irregulars was the most-watched streaming show for the week of March 29th – April 4th with 643 million minutes streamed across all of the season’s eight episodes (not including mobile viewing). It edged out The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+ with an estimated 628 million minutes streamed across the three episodes that were available at that time.

Though we don’t know for sure, a possible reason for the cancellation could be that many viewers didn’t watch the entire first season of The Irregulars so Netflix didn’t feel compelled to make a second season. We won’t know for sure unless Netflix explains the cancellation.

Check out our status sheets to track new TV series pickups, renewals, and cancellations.

What do you think? Did you enjoy the first season of The Irregulars on Netflix? Were you looking forward to watching season two?