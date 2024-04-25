Outlander: Blood of My Blood: Six More Actors Announced for Starz Prequel Series

Six more have joined the cast of the Outlander prequel series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood. Sally Messham, Terence Rae, Sadhbh Malin, Ailsa Davidson, Annabelle Dowler, and Harry Eaton have been added to the Starz series. Ten episodes are being produced for season one.

Starring Rory Alexander, Sam Retford, Séamus McLean Ross, Conor MacNeill, Harriet Slater, Jamie Roy, Hermione Corfield, Jeremy Irvine, Brian McCardie, Jhon Lumsden, Sara Vickers, and Peter Mullan, the series will show the love stories of Jamie and Clare’s parents.

Starz revealed more about the new additions’ roles in a press release.

“STARZ continues to round out the cast for “Outlander: Blood of My Blood,” announcing today additional casting for several roles in the highly anticipated prequel series. Joining the cast in a role “Outlander” fans will recognize from early seasons is Sally Messham (“A Small Light,” “The Hunt For Raoul Moat”) as “Mrs. Fitz,” Ellen’s maid at Castle Leoch and Murtagh’s aunt. Terence Rae (“The Cyclops,” Black Dog ) will be playing another role familiar to fans of the flagship series, “Arch Bug,” who’s working as a bodyguard to Clan Grant; Sadhbh Malin (“Conversations with Friends,” Love Rosie ) will be playing another fan-favorite character, “Jocasta Cameron,” the feisty youngest child of the MacKenzie clan; and Ailsa Davidson (“Heathers,” “Halo”) will be playing her sister “Janet MacKenzie,” the fifth (and final) MacKenzie sibling. Meanwhile, in the 20th century, Annabelle Dowler (“The Reckoning,” “It Takes Two”) joins the cast as “Lizbeth,” Julia’s boss at the War Department; and Harry Eaton (“Extraordinary,” “Eastenders”) as “Private Charlton,” Henry Beauchamp’s fellow soldier and friend. “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” will explore the lives and relationship of Claire’s parents, Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine) and Jamie’s parents, Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy). The series will center on these two parallel love stories set in two different time periods, with Jamie’s parents in the early 18th century Scottish Highlands and Claire’s parents in WWI England. Production on the 10-episode season is underway in Scotland. “Outlander,” which will celebrate its 10th anniversary this summer, will be airing the back eight episodes of its seventh season this November. Production recently began on the 10-episode eighth season, which will be the final television season of the series. Matthew B Roberts will serve as showrunner and executive producer on both series. Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davis will also executive produce. Moore and Davis developed “Outlander” for television, under their production banner Tall Ship Productions. Story Mining & Supply Company will also executive produce, and Diana Gabaldon will serve as a consulting producer. “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” is produced by Sony Pictures Television. The series will be available across all STARZ platforms in the U.S. and Canada. The “Outlander” television series is inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide, with all nine of the books gracing the New York Times best-seller list. The “Outlander” television series has become a worldwide success with audiences, spanning the genres of history, science fiction, romance and adventure in one amazing tale.

The premiere date for Outlander: Blood of My Blood will be announced later. Season seven of Outlander will air this summer to celebrate the series’ 10th anniversary.

What do you think? Are you excited to see this new series on Starz?