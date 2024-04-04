Outlander: Blood of My Blood: Additional Casting Revealed for New Prequel Series

Outlander: Blood of My Blood has added more to its cast. Brian McCardie, Jhon Lumsden, Sara Vickers and Peter Mullan are joining the cast of the Outlander prequel series. Ten episodes are currently being filmed.

The Starz series, which will follow the love stories of Jamie and Clare’s parents, also stars Rory Alexander, Sam Retford, Séamus McLean Ross, Conor MacNeill, Harriet Slater, Jamie Roy, Hermione Corfield, and Jeremy Irvine.

Starz shared more about the new additions in a press release.

“STARZ announced today additional casting for several roles in “Outlander: Blood of My Blood.” Joining the cast is Brian McCardie (“Time,”Rob Roy) as the leader of Clan Grant, “Isaac Grant” ; Jhon Lumsden (“Karen Pirie,” “The Famous Five”) plays his son, Malcolm, and a potential suitor for Ellen MacKenzie; Sara Vickers (“Watchmen,” “Endeavour”) has been cast in the role of “Davina Porter,” a housekeeper in the Lovat household and mother to Brian Fraser; and Peter Mullan (“Ozark,” “Payback”) in the role of “Red Jacob MacKenzie,” Laird of Clan MacKenzie and father to Ellen, Dougal, Colum, Janet and Jocasta. “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” will explore the lives and relationship of Jamie’s parents, Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy) and Claire’s parents, Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine). The series will center on these two parallel love stories set in two different time periods, with Jamie’s parents in the early 18th century Scottish Highlands and Claire’s parents in WWI England. Production on the 10-episode season is underway in Scotland. “Outlander,” which will celebrate its 10th anniversary this summer, will be airing the back eight episodes of its seventh season this November. Production recently began on the 10-episode eighth season, which will be the final television season of the series. Matthew B Roberts will serve as showrunner and executive producer on both series. Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davis will also executive produce. Moore and Davis developed “Outlander” for television, under their production banner Tall Ship Productions. Story Mining & Supply Company will also executive produce, and Diana Gabaldon will serve as a consulting producer. “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” is produced by Sony Pictures Television. The series will be available across all STARZ platforms in the U.S. and Canada. The “Outlander” television series is inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide, with all nine of the books gracing the New York Times best-seller list. The “Outlander” television series has become a worldwide success with audiences, spanning the genres of history, science fiction, romance and adventure in one amazing tale.”

The premiere date for Outlander: Blood of My Blood will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you an Outlander fan? Do you plan to watch the prequel series?