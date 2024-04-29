Sins of the South: Oxygen Reveals Stories of Greed, Lust, and Wrath in New True Crime Series

Sins of the South is headed to Oxygen. The new true crime series will have 12-hour long episodes and comes from Dick Wolf. The new series will feature stories in the South that focus on greed, lust, and wrath.

Oxygen revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“The American South is known for its beauty and culture: the music, the food, the hospitality. However, its dark side – the greed, the lust, the wrath – can be just as alluring. Oxygen True Crime, the home of high-quality, true crime programming, sheds light on the intriguing stories that shook the region when “Sins of the South” premieres Sunday, May 12th at 8:00pm ET/PT. Beginning Sunday, May 19th, the series will move to its regular timeslot of Sundays at 7:00pm ET/PT. From Wolf Entertainment, ITV America’s Good Caper Content and Universal Television Alternative Studio, “Sins of the South” is a riveting new true crime series that illuminates the drama, the history and the crime stories found below the Mason-Dixon line. With a deliciously delightful Southern inflected narration, each of the 12-hour-long episodes unravel the twists and turns of a real-life murder, highlighting the disturbing crimes of the South and the wickedness that led to it. First-hand accounts from victims’ loved ones and law enforcement, archival footage and cinematic recreations bring these sinful stories to life. COMING UP THIS SEASON: Episode 1/Terror in Tennessee /May 12th, 2024/8:00pm ET/PT In the emerald suburb of Cordova, Tenn, the Caronnas live a seemingly perfect life. When one of them turns up missing on the day of a big party, investigators uncover that behind closed doors lies a mysterious tale of lust and greed. Other gut-wrenching crimes covered throughout the season include the slaying of a New Orleans pastor amidst the chaos of post Hurricane Katrina; a triple murder on a North Carolina Christmas tree farm that devastated the close-knit Blue Ridge Mountain community where it happened and the unfathomable killing of a Miami Beach hotel heir inciting fears that someone was trying to take out their family dynasty. “Sins of the South” is produced by Wolf Entertainment, ITV America’s Good Caper Content and Universal Television Alternative Studio. Dick Wolf and Tom Thayer are Executive Producers for Wolf Entertainment. Jordana Hochman, Alison Dammann and Sarah Howell Executive Produce for Good Caper Content with Brian DeCubellis as the Showrunner.

The trailer for Sins of the South season one is below.

