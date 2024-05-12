The Other Black Girl: Cancelled; Hulu Series from Onyx Collective Won’t Have Second Season

The Other Black Girl will not be returning for a second season. The drama from the Onyx Collection aired on Hulu in September 2023.

Starring Sinclair Daniel, Ashleigh Murray, Brittany Adebumola, Hunter Parrish, Bellamy Young, Eric McCormack, and Garcelle Beauvais, the series is based on the novel of the same by Zakiya Dalila Harris.

The story follows a young woman who starts as the only Black employee at her company, but that soon changes. However, the change leads her to some revelations about her company.

Deadline did not reveal the reason for the cancellation, but streaming services have been trying to cut costs.

What do you think? Did you watch this Hulu series? Did you want to see a second season?