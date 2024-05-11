The Voice: Season 26; NBC Officially Renews Singing Competition Series for Fall 2024

The big red chairs will keep turning during the 2024-25 television season. NBC has officially renewed The Voice for a 26th cycle, which will air this fall.

A singing competition series, The Voice TV show is hosted by Carson Daly and often airs twice weekly — typically on Monday and Tuesday nights. John Legend, Reba McEntire, and Chance the Rapper are the coaches in season 25 and are joined by country pop duo Dan + Shay. The competition has four stages: blind auditions, battle rounds, knockouts, and live performances. By the end of the blind auditions, 40 performers will have been chosen by the four coaches (10 for each team). They advance to the battles, knockouts, and live performances. Ultimately, only one will receive the $100,000 prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.

The Monday episodes of the 25th season of The Voice average a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.43 million viewers. Compared to season 23, which aired in Spring 2023, that’s down by 20% in the demo and down by 6% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

The Tuesday episodes of the 25th season of The Voice average a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.46 million viewers. Compared to season 23, which aired in Spring 2023, that’s down by 25% in the demo and down by 14% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

Season 25’s finale will air on Tuesday, May 21st.

NBC has announced its Fall 2024 schedule and confirmed that The Voice will continue to air in its usual timeslots. The coaches have yet to be officially announced.

What do you think? How many seasons of The Voice have you watched? Are you glad it’s been renewed for a 26th season?

