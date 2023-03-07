The Voice: Season 23 Ratings

After 23 seasons in the red chair, original judge Blake Shelton is leaving The Voice. Will his final season draw more viewers than usual? Could he be a critical ingredient that keeps viewers returning year after year? Will The Voice be cancelled or renewed for season 24 on NBC? Stay tuned.

A singing competition series, The Voice TV show is hosted by Carson Daly and often airs twice weekly — typically on Monday and Tuesday nights. Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton return to coach in season 23, joined by hip-hop star Chance the Rapper and platinum-selling singer-songwriter Niall Horan. Reba McEntire serves as a “mega mentor.” The competition has four stages: blind auditions, battle rounds, knockouts, and live performances. By the end of the blind auditions, 40 performers will have been chosen by the four coaches (10 for each team). They advance to the battles, knockouts, and live performances. Ultimately, only one will receive the $100,000 prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.

The ratings typically indicate a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

3/7 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: The Monday editions of season 21 of The Voice on NBC averaged a 0.83 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.77 million viewers. The Tuesday editions of season 21 of The Voice on NBC averaged a 0.81 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.88 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the The Voice TV series on NBC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 24th season?