The Voice: Season 21 Viewer Votes

Which coach’s team will win in the 21st season of The Voice TV show on NBC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Voice is cancelled or renewed for season 22. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 21st season episodes of The Voice here.

An NBC singing competition, The Voice TV show is a singing competition series that’s hosted by Carson Daly and airs twice weekly — typically on Monday and Tuesday nights. Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton return to coach in season 21 and are joined by Ariana Grande, a former guest performer. This season’s battle advisors are Jason Aldean (Team Kelly), Camila Cabello (Team Legend), Dierks Bentley (Team Blake), and Kristin Chenoweth (Team Ariana). The competition is divided into four stages: blind auditions, battle rounds, knockouts, and live performances. By the end of the blind auditions, 48 performers will have been chosen by the four coaches (12 for each team). They advance to the battles, knockouts, and live performances. In the end, only one will receive the $100,000 prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.





What do you think? Which season 21 episodes of The Voice TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that The Voice should be cancelled or renewed for a 22nd season on NBC? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.