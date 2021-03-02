Vulture Watch

Will Nick Jonas’ team win in his second season on the program? Has the The Voice TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 21st season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Voice, season 21. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, The Voice TV show is a singing competition series that’s hosted by Carson Daly and sometimes airs twice a week. Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton return to coach in season 20 and are joined by Nick Jonas (who last judged in season 18). This season’s battle advisors are Luis Fonsi (Team Kelly), Brandy (Team Legend), Dan + Shay (Team Blake), and Darren Criss (Team Nick). The competition is divided into four stages: blind auditions (including the return of the “block”), battle rounds, knockouts, and live performances.



Season 20 Ratings

The Monday editions of 20th season of The Voice average a 1.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.89 million viewers. Compared to season 18 (which aired Spring 2020), that’s down by 22% in the demo and down by 11% in viewership. Find out how The Voice stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of March 3, 2021, The Voice has not been cancelled or renewed for a 21st season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew The Voice for season 21? The traditional ratings are down and these days, the show typically only airs once a week. I have no doubt that it will be renewed but have to wonder if the network might be considering airing just one cycle a year at some point soon. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Voice cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you hope that the The Voice TV show will be renewed for a 21st season? How would you feel if NBC cancelled this TV series, instead?