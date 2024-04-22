Expedition from Hell: The Lost Tapes: Discovery Previews New Series About a Doomed Expedition

Expedition from Hell: The Lost Tapes is coming soon to Discovery. The series will show the story of a doomed expedition led by Mickey Grosman. The docuseries will arrive in May.

Discovery Channel revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“A limited docuseries that uncovers a doomed expedition through the Amazon led by a charismatic guide with unclear motives, EXPEDITION FROM HELL: THE LOST TAPES arrives with a two-hour premiere on Sunday, May 12 at 10PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel and Max.

The series unfolds a stranger-than-fiction story of Mickey Grosman, a former special forces demolitions expert who took a group of amateur adventurers on a nearly impossible journey across South America. Positioned as a charity trek for cancer awareness, participants were to be part of a 5,000-mile expedition across the continent through the deepest parts of the Amazon jungle. Only one claims to have made it to the end… Mickey Grosman.

EXPEDITION FROM HELL: THE LOST TAPES uses the over 700 hours of archival footage shot from the trip to unfold a fascinating series of misfortunes and ineptitudes that quickly turned what was to be an already challenging expedition into a near constant struggle to survive. Tracing the rise and fall (and fall again) of a doomed adventure involving kidnapping, prison escapes, and a missing person, EXPEDITION FROM HELL: THE LOST TAPES uncovers brand new revelations that shock even those who were alongside Grosman during the ill-fated adventure.

“Pulled from hundreds of hours of footage, every episode of this compelling docuseries includes terrifying obstacles endured by those who chose to join the expedition,” said Howard Lee, President of Discovery Networks. “As we dug deeper to understand the motives behind those who took part in this doomed adventure, even we were surprised by what we saw.”

EXPEDITION FROM HELL: THE LOST TAPES is produced for Warner Bros. Discovery by Sony Pictures Television’s The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC) in association with Wrigley Media.”