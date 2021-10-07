Moonshiners, Master Distiller: Series Returning on Discovery and Discovery+

Discovery is gearing up for the return of more of its programming. Moonshiners, Moonshiners: Smoke Ring, and Master Distiller will all arrive later this month.

Discovery Channel revealed more about the return of the shows in a press release.

“Following a challenging year of lockdowns, restrictions and skyrocketing demand for liquor, the backwoods economy of moonshine is booming like it’s the roaring twenties all over again. Business has never been better and there’s never been a higher demand for booze, but boom time for moonshine comes with a lot more risk… and a lot more law enforcement.

With the return of everyone’s favorite outlaw ‘shiners and America’s favorite and only spirits-making competition show all on the same night, Wednesday nights are about to get a lot more… spirited! An all-new season of MOONSHINERS premieres Wednesday, October 27 at 8pm ET/PT on Discovery and streams on Discovery+, followed by all-new episodes of the ultimate booze-making competition series MASTER DISTILLER at 9pm ET/PT on Discovery. Fans can also follow the conversation on social media #Moonshiners and #MasterDistiller, and follow Moonshiners Facebook and Twitter for more updates.

And to round out the night, fans can also catch up on episodes of MOONSHINERS: SMOKE RING at 10pm ET/PT on Discovery. The series follows legendary Moonshiner, Tickle, as he ventures into the deep South in search of the best pit masters from around the country to compete in a high stakes battle to determine whose heritage and skills produce the best tasting BBQ. It’s man, meat and fire in its truest form — who will walk away King or Queen or the Smoke Ring? All three series are produced by Magilla Entertainment.

This season on MOONSHINERS, Tickle, Tim Smith, Josh Owens , Mark Ramsey, Eric (Digger) Manes and the rest of the gang are back as the backwoods economy that drives their beloved way of life is thriving. But law enforcement is back on their game, forcing shiners to cross state lines to practice their craft and elude capture. After their stash house was raided by police last winter, Mike Cockrell and Jerry Benson build the courage to return to the scene of the crime, but will they be ready to start a new backwoods operation across state lines? Forced to flee Tennessee after a police raid, Mark and Digger will soon discover the challenges of making good Tennessee Whiskey in a different state. Meanwhile, Tickle expands his partnership with Josh Owens and outlaw shiners Henry and Kenny Law, assembling a new mega still-site operation in Virginia, while new Louisiana moonshiner, Richard Landry, discovers a hot New Orleans market for outlaw absinthe.

While the economic shutdown may be in the rearview… so is the law! But as only backwoods ‘shiners will know – boom times are for moonshine!

This season on MASTER DISTILLER, the best-of-the-best legal and outlaw ‘shiners from across the country are back and ready to compete in the thrilling distilling competition that’s boozier than ever. Three competitors, three judges, and one winning spirit — they’ll distill everything from applejack (the first American spirit) to medicinal liquors in the tradition of Jagermeister and Campari. The competitors will go toe-to-toe in challenges such as Scotch vs American vs Japanese whiskey, which pits three regional whiskeys against each other, as well as a lost family recipe showdown where they’ll bring their best backwoods family recipes to the competition. Hosted by moonshining legends Mark, Digger, Tim, and Tickle along with guest judges at the top of their field, each episode will determine who has what it takes to be called Master Distiller. Let the battle of the booze begin!

MOONSHINERS is produced for Discovery Channel by Magilla Entertainment. Executive producers for Magilla Entertainment are Matthew Ostrom, Laura Palumbo Johnson, Jason Fox and Chris Tetens with David Jacobs serving as co-executive producer. For Discovery Channel, executive producer is Bill Howard and associate producer is Paola Espinosa.

MASTER DISTILLER is produced for Discovery Channel by Magilla Entertainment. Executive producers for Magilla Entertainment are Matthew Ostrom, Laura Palumbo Johnson, Jason Fox and Cristin Cricco-Powell. For Discovery Channel, executive producer is Bill Howard and associate producer is Paola Espinosa.”