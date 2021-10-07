Dash & Lily: Cancelled, No Season Two for Netflix Holiday Series

Dash & Lily will not be returning for a second season this holiday season. Netflix has canceled the series which stars Austin Abrams and Midori Francis. The series is based on the popular YA series “Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares” from Rachel Cohn and David Levithan.

Netflix announced the cancellation of the holiday drama while announcing its holiday lineup, via The Wrap. Fans will see Vanessa Hudgens’ “The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star,” Nina Dobrev’s “Love Hard,” Brooke Shields’ “A Castle for Christmas,” and more.

Abrams had said that more seasons of Dash & Lily were possible when interviewed about the series ahead of its premiere, but that will not happen.

What do you think? Are you surprised that Dash & Lily has been canceled by Netflix?