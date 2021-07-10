Cursed: Cancelled by Netflix; No Season Two for Fantasy Series

Cursed premiered last July on Netflix, and fans of the series have been waiting to see if the series would return. The fate of the series has now been revealed, and Cursed has been canceled by Netflix, per Deadline. There will not be a second season.

The Netflix fantasy series is based on an illustrated book by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler, and it dives into the legend of King Arthur from another angle – from the point of view of the Lady from the Lake.

Katherine Langford starred in the series, which also featured Daniel Sharman, Devon Terrell, and Gustaf Skarsgård in the cast.

Cursed focused on the themes as “obliteration of the natural world, religious zeal and oppression, senseless war and finding the courage to lead in the face of the impossible.”

What do you think? Did you watch Cursed on Netflix? Are you sad the series will not return for a second season?