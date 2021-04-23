Wings of Fire: Netflix Orders Animated Fantasy Series

Wings of Fire is coming soon to Netflix. The streaming service has ordered 10 episodes of the animated fantasy TV show, which is based on the novel series by Tui T. Sutherland. The author also acts as executive producer for the animated series.

Netflix shared the following statement from Sutherland:

“I’ve always loved dragons – from Beauty in Dragonsong to Kazul in Dealing with Dragons, from Falkor to Sisu, from Temeraire to Toothless. I love that they can be funny and fierce, terrifying and loyal, all at the same time.

When I started writing my own dragon series, Wings of Fire, I knew a few important things. I knew I wanted it to be a big epic fantasy with a sense of humor and kindhearted heroes. I wanted to explore questions of fate vs. free will, different ways of handling power, nature and nurture, family and empathy and friendship.

And perhaps most of all, I wanted it to be a story told entirely from the dragons’ point of view.

In the world of Pyrrhia, dragons get to have all the adventures. They get to be the ones who save the day, fall in love, fight the bad guys, and maybe fulfill a prophecy or two, if they feel like it. (There are humans in this world, but… they mostly just get eaten a lot.)

And now I am so excited to invite you into the Wings of Fire world in a whole new way: as a TV show on Netflix! “Will there ever be a TV show?” has been the #1 question I’ve gotten at events almost from the beginning, and the answer is finally yes!

Not just “yes,” but “yes, AND I cannot believe the amazing team who are going to make this so great.” I am so immensely thrilled and grateful that Ava DuVernay is our Queen of Dragons (I’m pretty sure that’s the official title). Ava is someone who saves the world every day without waiting for any prophecy to tell her what to do. I hope some of my dragons grow up to be just like her!

And I knew the minute I met our showrunners, Dan Milano and Christa Starr, that they are funny, kind, super-nerd kindred spirits who 100% understand what I’m trying to do with the books. FanWings, you will love them, too! In their talented hands, I have faith the TV show will fulfill the dreams of all the people who’ve asked me that question over the years.

When I started writing this series, I wanted to show that any dragon can be part of saving the world, no matter how shy or weird or prickly or overly enthusiastic they are. I wanted the readers to feel that, too – that each of you is important and wonderful just as you are, and you can make a difference.

I wanted you to see yourselves in the pages of this dragon world – and now I hope you’ll be able to see yourselves on screen as well.

I cannot wait to go on this journey with this team and with you!”