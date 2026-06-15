Life, Larry, and the Pursuit of Unhappiness: HBO Unveils Trailer for New Larry David Series

Life, Larry, and the Pursuit of Unhappiness arrives on HBO later this month, and HBO has released a trailer to tease the new Larry David comedy series.

The series will feature David and plenty of familiar faces from Curb Your Enthusiasm. HBO shared the following about the series:

“HBO has released the official trailer for the original limited sketch comedy series LIFE, LARRY AND THE PURSUIT OF UNHAPPINESS. The seven-episode series debuts FRIDAY, JUNE 26 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. New episodes will debut weekly leading up to the season finale on August 7. Logline: Those who don’t know history… are doomed to watch Larry David repeat it.”

The trailer for season two is below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch the new Larry David series when it arrives later this month?