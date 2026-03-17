The Last of Us: Season Three Casting Additions and Changes Set for HBO Series

The Last of Us is changing things a bit for its third season. Some new faces are being added to the cast, and some familiar faces are being bumped up to series regular status for the season.

According to Deadline, Jason Ritter and Patrick Wilson are joining the series’ cast, with Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle, and Spencer Lord being promoted to series regulars. It was revealed that Ritter “will play Hanley, a WLF soldier. Wilson will portray Jerry, Abby’s (Kaitlyn Dever) father.”

Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Rutina Wesley, Isabela Merced, and Jeffrey Wright star in the series set 20 years after a virus has wiped out most of the world’s population. The HBO series is inspired by a Sony PlayStation video game of the same name.

The premiere date for The Last of Us season three will be announced later, but it is set to arrive in 2027.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this HBO series? Do you plan to watch season three?