Industry: Season Three; HBO Renews Finance Drama TV Series

These up-and-comers will get to keep climbing. The Industry TV series has been renewed for a third season on HBO. The second season finished airing last month.

A financial drama series, the Industry TV show stars Myha’la Herrold, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, David Jonsson, Ken Leung, Conor MacNeill, Alex Alomar Akpobome, Indy Lewis, Katrine de Candole, Jay Duplass, Sonny Poon Tip, and Adam Levy. Recurring cast members include Sarah Parish, Nicholas Bishop, Sagar Radia, Mark Dexter, and Caoilfhionni Dunne. The story revolves around a group of young graduates who are competing for a limited number of permanent positions at a prestigious London investment bank. The five young graduates hoping to work at Pierpoint & Co. are hungry American outsider Harper Stern (Herrold), party-boy Robert Spearing (Lawtey), privileged Yasmin Kara-Hanani (Abela), Hari Dhar (NRizwan), and Augustus ‘Gus’ Sackey (Jonsson), a graduate of Eton and Oxford. Season two picks up a year after the height of the pandemic. The grads are no longer allowed to hide behind their graduate status. The market is ripping, and Pierpoint’s back to work or else mandate has the trading floor more charged up and paranoid than ever.

Airing on Monday nights, the second season of Industry averages a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 90,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 50% in the demo and down by 18% in viewership. The ratings for HBO’s Monday night shows are typically much lower than those for Sunday programs.

Of the third season renewal, Kathleen McCaffrey, Senior Vice President, HBO Programming, said, “Industry reached new heights in season two, cementing its status as a buzzy hit with addictive storytelling, layered characters, a breakneck pace, and keen observations about contemporary workplace dynamics. We’re incredibly proud of what Mickey and Konrad, Jami O’Brien, Jane Tranter, and the team at Bad Wolf, together with our entire cast and crew, accomplished. We couldn’t be more excited to continue our journey with them into season three.”

