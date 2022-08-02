Industry: Season Two Ratings



HBO and BBC Two co-produce this drama series, and though the first season drew very low traditional ratings, Industry was still renewed. Viewer and critic reviews have been mixed. Will interest increase this time around? Will Industry be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A financial drama series, the Industry TV show stars Myha’la Herrold, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, David Jonsson, Ken Leung, Conor MacNeill, Alex Alomar Akpobome, Indy Lewis, Katrine de Candole, Jay Duplass, Sonny Poon Tip, and Adam Levy. Recurring cast members include Sarah Parish, Nicholas Bishop, Sagar Radia, Mark Dexter, and Caoilfhionni Dunne. The story revolves around a group of young graduates who are competing for a limited number of permanent positions at a prestigious London investment bank. The five young graduates hoping to work at Pierpoint & Co. are hungry American outsider Harper Stern (Herrold), party-boy Robert Spearing (Lawtey), privileged Yasmin Kara-Hanani (Abela), Hari Dhar (NRizwan), and Augustus ‘Gus’ Sackey (Jonsson), a graduate of Eton and Oxford. Season two picks up a year after the height of the pandemic. The grads are no longer allowed to hide behind their graduate status. The market is ripping, and Pierpoint’s back to work or else mandate has the trading floor more charged up and paranoid than ever.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of Industry on HBO averaged a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 109,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are typically renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



