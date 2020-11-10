Network: HBO

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: November 9, 2020 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Myha’la Herrold, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, David Jonsson, Nabhaan Rizwan, Freya Mavor, Will Tudor, Conor MacNeill, and Ken Leung.

TV show description:

A British drama series, the Industry TV show revolves around a group of young graduates who are competing for a limited number of permanent positions at a prestigious London investment bank. The boundaries between colleague, friend, lover, and enemy soon blur as they immerse themselves in a company culture defined as much by sex, drugs, and ego as it is by deals and dividends.

The five young graduates hoping to work at Pierpoint & Co. are hungry American outsider Harper Stern (Herrold), party-boy Robert Spearing (Lawtey), privileged Yasmin Kara-Hanani (Abela), Hari Dhar (NRizwan), and Augustus ‘Gus’ Sackey (Jonsson), a graduate of Eton and Oxford.

As members of the group rise and fall, they must decide if life is as simple as the bottom line.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Industry TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?