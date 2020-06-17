Check Out the Fall 2020 Television Schedule (as of 6/16/2020)

Four of the broadcast networks — CBS, The CW, FOX, and NBC — have released their plans for the fall portion of the 2020-21 season. ABC has yet to set its fall schedule. Due to the coronavirus-19 threat and television production shutdown, some of the networks have had to take unorthodox approaches. FOX and The CW filled their fall schedules with mostly ready-to-go programming, saving regular shows for mid-season. Depending on how the production restart goes, the networks may rework some of their plans.

If you want to start planning what you’ll be watching each night this fall, check out the chart for the night-by-night schedule below. We’ll add dates and update the listings as details become available.

ABC 2020-21 TV shows: 20/20, America’s Funniest Home Videos, American Housewife, American Idol, The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Big Sky, Black-ish, Call Your Mother, The Conners, Dancing with the Stars, The Goldbergs, The Good Doctor, Grey’s Anatomy, A Million Little Things, Mixed-ish, The Rookie, Shark Tank, Station 19, Stumptown, Supermarket Sweep, and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire will air at some point during the full 2020-21 season. ABC hasn’t announced a Fall 2020 schedule yet. (missing a show?)

CBS Fall 2020 shows: 48 Hours, 60 Minutes, All Rise, The Amazing Race, B Positive, Bob ♥ Abishola, Blue Bloods, Bull, The Equalizer, Evil, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, MacGyver, Magnum PI, Mom, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, The Neighborhood, SEAL Team, Survivor, The Unicorn, and Young Sheldon. (missing a show?)

The CW Fall 2020 shows: Coroner, Dead Pixels, Masters of Illusion, The Outpost, Pandora, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Supernatural (the final seven episodes), Swamp Thing, Tell Me a Story, Two Sentence Horror Stories, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, and World’s Funniest Animals.

The CW January 2021 shows: All American, Batwoman, Black Lightning, Charmed, The Flash, Legacies, Nancy Drew, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Riverdale, and Whose Line Is It Anyway?. (missing a show?)

FOX Fall 2020 shows: Bless the Harts, Bob’s Burgers, Cosmos, Family Guy, Filthy Rich, LA’s Finest, The Masked Singer, MasterChef Junior, neXt, The Simpsons, and WWE’s Friday Night Smackdown. (missing a show?)

NBC Fall 2020 shows: The Blacklist, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Dateline, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Manifest, New Amsterdam, Superstore, This Is Us, and The Voice. (missing a show?)

Click the links in the chart to see the info we have on each of the new and returning shows.

