ABC Announces Fall 2020-21 TV Show Schedule

The alphabet network has unveiled its schedule for the fall portion of the 2020-21 broadcast season. Returning to ABC this fall will be 20/20, American Housewife, America’s Funniest Home Videos, The Bachelorette, The Conners, Dancing with the Stars, The Goldbergs, The Good Doctor, Grey’s Anatomy, A Million Little Things, The Rookie, Shark Tank, Station 19, Stumptown, and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. New shows Big Sky and Call Your Mother, as well as the revival of Supermarket Sweep, are also on the fall schedule.

ABC shows that will be returning later in the season include American Idol, The Bachelor, Black-ish, For Life, and Mixed-ish.

Click here an updated look at the five networks’ schedules (which will be updated with premiere dates when they are announced). Wondering about the status of other ABC shows? Click here.

Here’s ABC’s press release about the new schedule:

ABC UNVEILS 2020-2021 PRIME-TIME SCHEDULE

ALL-NEW ORIGINAL PROGRAMMING INCLUDES DAVID E. KELLEY DRAMA ‘BIG SKY,’ KARI LIZER COMEDY ‘CALL YOUR MOTHER’ AND THE REVIVAL OF ‘SUPERMARKET SWEEP’ STARRING LESLIE JONES

TV’S NO. 1 FRANCHISE RETURNS WITH ALL-NEW SEASON OF ‘THE BACHELORETTE’

ALSO JOINING LINEUP INCLUDES ALL-NEW SEASONS OF ‘AMERICA’S FUNNIEST HOME VIDEOS,’ ‘AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE,’ ‘THE BACHELORETTE,’ ‘THE CONNERS,’ ‘DANCING WITH THE STARS,’ ‘THE GOLDBERGS,’ ‘THE GOOD DOCTOR,’ ‘GREY’S ANATOMY,’ ‘A MILLION LITTLE THINGS,’ ‘THE ROOKIE,’ ‘SHARK TANK,’ ‘STATION 19,’ ‘STUMPTOWN,’ ‘20/20’ AND ‘WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE’

ADDITIONAL SERIES TO PREMIERE LATER IN THE SEASON INCLUDE ‘AMERICAN IDOL,’ ‘THE BACHELOR,’ ‘BLACK-ISH,’ ‘FOR LIFE’ AND ‘MIXED-ISH’

Having just solidified its position as the No. 1 network in entertainment among Adults 18-49 for the first time in four years, ABC is announcing its 2020 premiere schedule. The network’s previously announced programming slate includes renewals for 20 series and two straight-to-series orders from its current crop of pilots – David E. Kelley’s thriller “Big Sky” and the comedy “Call Your Mother” (formerly “My Village”) from Kari Lizer (“The New Adventures of Old Christine”) – as well as the revival of alternative series “Supermarket Sweep” with Leslie Jones.

Note: New seasons of “American Idol,” “The Bachelor,” “black-ish,” “For Life” and “mixed-ish” will be premiering later in the season.

ABC’s prime-time schedule is as follows (all times listed are Eastern/Pacific). New shows are in bold.

MONDAY

8:00 p.m. — “Dancing with the Stars”

10:00 p.m. — “The Good Doctor”

TUESDAY

8:00 p.m. — “The Bachelorette”

10:00 p.m. — “Big Sky” (NEW SERIES)

WEDNESDAY

8:00 p.m. — “The Goldbergs”

8:30 p.m. — “American Housewife”

9:00 p.m. — “The Conners” (NEW DATE/TIME)

9:30 p.m. — “Call Your Mother” (NEW SERIES)

10:00 p.m. — “Stumptown”

THURSDAY

8:00 p.m. — “Station 19”

9:00 p.m. — “Grey’s Anatomy”

10:00 p.m. — “A Million Little Things”

FRIDAY

8:00 p.m. — “Shark Tank”

9:00 p.m. — “20/20” (TWO HOURS)

SATURDAY

8:00 p.m. — “Saturday Night Football”

SUNDAY

7:00 p.m. — “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

8:00 p.m. — “Supermarket Sweep” (NEW SERIES)

9:00 p.m. — “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” (NEW DATE/TIME)

10:00 p.m. — “The Rookie”

Additional pickups and schedule information (including specific premiere dates) to be announced soon. Please find descriptions for new and returning series below.

NEW SERIES:

BIG SKY

From visionary storyteller David E. Kelley (“Big Little Lies”) comes “Big Sky,” a thriller created by Kelley, who will write multiple episodes and serve as showrunner in its premiere season. Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken. Based on the series of books by C.J. Box, “Big Sky” is executive produced by David E. Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan and C.J. Box, and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. A+E Studios is the award-winning studio unit of the global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios.

Cast: Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie, with John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski and Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt.

CALL YOUR MOTHER

From Kari Lizer (“The New Adventures of Old Christine”), this multicamera comedy follows an empty nester mom who wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. She decides her place is with her family and as she reinserts herself into their lives, her kids realize they might actually need her more than they thought. “Call Your Mother” is produced by Sony Pictures Television & ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios.

Cast: Kyra Sedgwick as Jean Raines, Rachel Sennott as Jackie Raines, Joey Bragg as Freddie Raines, Patrick Brammall as Danny, Emma Caymares as Celia and Austin Crute as Lane.

SUPERMARKET SWEEP

ABC is bringing back the classic TV game show “Supermarket Sweep,” hosted and executive produced by Emmy® Award-nominated comedienne and actress Leslie Jones. The fast-paced and energetic series follows three teams of two as they battle it out using their grocery shopping skills and knowledge of merchandise to win big cash prizes. The original format aired on ABC from 1965-1967 and went on to become a global sensation. It was adapted in 13 international territories and, most recently, relaunched in the UK. “Supermarket Sweep” is produced by Fremantle. Executive producers include Leslie Jones, Hunter Seidman and Jennifer Mullin, Alycia Rossiter and Wes Kauble.

RETURNING SERIES:

AMERICA’S FUNNIEST HOME VIDEOS (SEASON 31)

Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, “America’s Funniest Home Videos” is the longest-running prime-time entertainment show in the history of ABC. Each week, the “AFV” team evaluates thousands of user-submitted home videos to bring you America’s real-life funny moments captured on video. Vin Di Bona is executive producer, along with Michele Nasraway.

AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE (SEASON 5)

“American Housewife” follows Katie Otto, a confident, unapologetic wife and mother of three, who is raising her flawed family in the wealthy town of Westport, Connecticut, filled with “perfect” mommies and their “perfect” offspring. Joining Katie in her perfectly imperfect world is her husband, Greg Otto, who supports her in every way possible but with a dash of reality thrown in as they work to raise their three children. Despite her flaws and unconventional ways, Katie ultimately only wants the best for her kids and will fight tooth and nail to instill some good old-fashioned values in them. “American Housewife” stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto, Meg Donnelly as Taylor Otto, Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Otto, Julia Butters as Anna-Kat Otto, Carly Hughes as Angela and Ali Wong as Doris. The series was created by Sarah Dunn (“Spin City,” “Bunheads”) and is produced by ABC Studios and Kapital Entertainment. Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are showrunners of the series. Sarah Dunn, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are executive producers. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios.

THE BACHELORETTE (SEASON 16)

After ranking as the No. 1 series of the summer in Adults 18-49 last year, “The Bachelorette” is set to return for its sizzling 16th season with Clare Crawley embarking on a new journey to find true love. Hosted by Chris Harrison, “The Bachelorette” is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers.

THE CONNERS (SEASON 3)

TV’s No. 1 program in the Tuesday 8:00 p.m. half-hour this season in Adults 18-49, “The Conners,” follows America’s favorite family as they continue to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford. Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. will continue to grapple with parenthood, dating, pregnancy, financial pressures and aging in working-class America. Through it all – the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns – with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails. The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy and Jayden Rey as Mary Conner. “The Conners” is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez. Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan and Bruce Rasmussen are also writers. The series is from Werner Entertainment.

DANCING WITH THE STARS (SEASON 29)

“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts and voted upon by viewers at home. The competition begins with an all-new cast of celebrities paired up with the show’s pro dancers, braving the dance floor together for the very first time. Each week these celebrities will endure hours of grueling rehearsals to master new dance styles and technical choreography to perform a dance. In the end, only one star will rise above the rest to be crowned champion and win the coveted Mirrorball trophy. “Dancing with the Stars” is produced by BBC Studios.

THE GOLDBERGS (SEASON 8)

Despite the challenges, ups, downs, twists and turns of life together, everyone’s favorite ’80s family, the Goldbergs, proves that life will be sweet. “The Goldbergs” stars Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, with George Segal as Al “Pops” Solomon and Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg. Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop, Annette Davis and Mike Sikowitz are executive producers. “The Goldbergs” is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

THE GOOD DOCTOR (SEASON 4)

Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital’s surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun continues to tackle the world of dating and romantic relationships, and work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives. The series stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park, Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo and Jasika Nicole as Dr. Carly Lever. David Shore is the executive producer and showrunner. Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, David Kim and Sebastian Lee are also executive producers. The series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios.

GREY’S ANATOMY (SEASON 17)

“Grey’s Anatomy” has solidified its place in television history as the longest-running prime-time medical drama ever. The highly beloved series is a cultural touchstone that continues to push boundaries with timely subject matter and characters that break the mold. “Grey’s Anatomy” follows Meredith Grey and the team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial who are faced with life-or-death decisions on a daily basis. They seek comfort from one another, and at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white. “Grey’s Anatomy” stars Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce, Kim Raver as Teddy Altman, Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew DeLuca, Greg Germann as Tom Koracick, Chris Carmack as Atticus “Link” Lincoln and Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt. “Grey’s Anatomy” was created and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes. Krista Vernoff serves as showrunner and executive producer. Betsy Beers, Mark Gordon, Debbie Allen, Zoanne Clack, Fred Einesman, Andy Reaser and Meg Marinis are executive producers. The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios.

A MILLION LITTLE THINGS (SEASON 3)

Friendship isn’t a big thing. It’s a million little things. When our gang’s dear friend Jon – a man perfect on paper – took his own life, his family and friends were left to pick up the pieces. Each of these friends is not living the version of life they thought they’d be living. And their friend’s death forces them to take a look at the choices they’ve made and to solve the unanswerable mystery of a man they thought they knew. “A Million Little Things” stars David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Saville, James Roday as Gary Mendez, Stephanie Szostak as Delilah Dixon, Tristan Byon as Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon. DJ Nash is the creator and executive producer; Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and David Marshall Grant are executive producers; and Nina Lopez-Corrado serves as co-executive producer/director on the series, from ABC Studios/Kapital Entertainment. ABC Studios is part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios.

THE ROOKIE (SEASON 3)

John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nolan is continually put to the test by a host of new challenges, romantic relationships and deadly criminals, as he looks to figure out what kind of cop he ultimately wants to be. “The Rookie” became Sunday’s No. 1 scripted broadcast series in its second season with Adults 18-49. “The Rookie” stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin as Jackson West, Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford. Alexi Hawley is writer and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross and Terence Paul Winter are executive producers on the series. “The Rookie” is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios.

SHARK TANK (SEASON 12)

The recipient of the 2017, 2016, 2015 and 2014 Emmy Award for Outstanding Structured Reality Program, “Shark Tank” features The Sharks – tough, self-made, multimillionaire and billionaire tycoons – as they invest in America’s best businesses and products. The Sharks will give people from all walks of life the chance to chase the American dream and potentially secure business deals that could make them millionaires. Mark Burnett, Clay Newbill, Yun Lingner, Max Swedlow and Phil Gurin, Brandon Wallace, Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary are the executive producers of “Shark Tank,” which is based on the Japanese “Dragons’ Den” format, created by Nippon Television Network Corporation. The series is produced by MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television.

STATION 19 (SEASON 4)

Having delivered its most-watched season ever, “Station 19” follows a group of heroic Seattle firefighters as they put their lives and hearts on the line. From the executive producers of “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal” and “How to Get Away with Murder,” the series takes us inside the tough, tight-knit and sometimes heartbreaking world of the city’s bravest first responders. “Station 19” stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller and Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop. Krista Vernoff serves as showrunner and executive producer. The series was created by Stacy McKee. Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers serve as executive producers. Paris Barclay serves as the producing director and executive producer of the series. The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20thCentury Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios.

STUMPTOWN (SEASON 2)

Based on the graphic novel series, “Stumptown” follows Dex Parios – a strong, assertive and sharp-witted veteran with a complicated love life, gambling debt and a brother to take care of in Portland, Oregon. Her military intelligence skills make her a great PI, but her unapologetic style puts her in the firing line of hardcore criminals and not quite in alliance with the police. “Stumptown” stars Cobie Smulders as Dex Parios, Jake Johnson as Grey McConnell, Tantoo Cardinal as Sue Lynn Blackbird, Cole Sibus as Ansel Parios, Adrian Martinez as Tookie, with Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Cosgrove and Michael Ealy as Detective Miles Hoffman. “Stumptown” is produced by creator and executive producer Jason Richman. David Bernad, Ruben Fleischer, Greg Rucka (author of the “Stumptown” graphic novel series), Matthew Southworth and Justin Greenwood (illustrators of the “Stumptown” graphic novel series) are executive producers. The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20thCentury Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios.

20/20 (SEASON 43)

ABC News’ “20/20” is an award-winning prime-time program anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. A proven leader in the long-form newsmagazine for over 40 years, “20/20” features hard-hitting investigative reports, in-depth coverage of high profile trials, unforgettable character-driven stories and exclusive newsmaker interviews.

WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE (SEASON 2)

Emmy Award-winning host Jimmy Kimmel returns as host and executive producer of “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” 20 years after the prime-time series debuted on ABC in the U.S. The series features celebrity contestants playing for charity, bringing a guest of their choice along to help them answer questions: a relative, a beloved teacher or a famed trivia expert – anyone they want. “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” is produced by Sony Pictures Television’s Embassy Row, Kimmelot and Valleycrest Productions Ltd. The iconic game show is a Sony Pictures Television format that has been adapted in over 120 countries and has won over 65 awards worldwide, including a BAFTA, an Emmy and seven National Television Awards in the UK.

