If Loving You Is Wrong: Season Five Ratings

We don’t have to wonder if the If Loving You Is Wrong TV show will be cancelled or renewed this time around. OWN has already announced that season five is the end and there won’t be a sixth season. Will the ratings rise or fall for the final episodes? Stay tuned.

An OWN primetime soap opera, If Loving You Is Wrong stars April Parker-Jones, Amanda Clayton, Edwina Findley Dickerson, Zulay Henao, Heather Hemmens, Charles Malik Whitfield, Eltony Williams, Joel Rush, and Aiden Turner. The drama follows the lives and relationships of friends and frenemies that love and live in the same neighborhood in the fictional community of Maxine.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season four of If Loving You Is Wrong on OWN averaged a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.12 million viewers.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.



What do you think? Do you like the If Loving You Is Wrong TV series on OWN? Do you think it should have been renewed for a sixth season?