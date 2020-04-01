Will viewers’ burning questions be answered in the fifth season of the If Loving You Is Wrong TV show on OWN? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like If Loving You Is Wrong is cancelled or renewed for season six (in this case, we know season five is the end). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fifth season episodes of If Loving You Is Wrong here.

An OWN primetime soap opera, If Loving You Is Wrong stars April Parker-Jones, Amanda Clayton, Edwina Findley Dickerson, Zulay Henao, Heather Hemmens, Charles Malik Whitfield, Eltony Williams, Joel Rush, and Aiden Turner. The drama follows the lives and relationships of friends and frenemies that love and live in the same neighborhood in the fictional community of Maxine.





What do you think? Which season five episodes of the If Loving You Is Wrong TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that If Loving You Is Wrong should have been renewed for a sixth season on OWN? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.