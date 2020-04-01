Vulture Watch

Airing on the OWN cable channel, If Loving You Is Wrong stars April Parker-Jones, Amanda Clayton, Edwina Findley Dickerson, Zulay Henao, Heather Hemmens, Charles Malik Whitfield, Eltony Williams, Joel Rush, and Aiden Turner. The drama follows the lives and relationships of friends and frenemies that love and live in the same neighborhood in the fictional community of Maxine.



Season Five Ratings

The fifth season of If Loving You Is Wrong averages a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.11 million viewers. Compared to season four, that’s even in the demo and down by 1% in viewership. Find out how If Loving You Is Wrong stacks up against other OWN TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S If Loving You Is Wrong is ending so there won’t be a sixth season. Could it be revived someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

We don’t have to wonder if OWN will cancel or renew If Loving You Is Wrong for season six since it’s already been announced that season five is the end. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on If Loving You Is Wrong cancellation or renewal news.



