The Chi: Season Six Ratings

Though it’s been on the air since 2018, and there have been various cast changes, The Chi has remained one of Showtime’s most popular series. Season six will be the show’s biggest season yet, with 16 episodes. Are members of the audience craving that much more of this series? Could the extra episodes be used to wrap up the show? Will The Chi be cancelled or renewed for season seven? Stay tuned.

An ensemble drama series created by Lena Waithe, The Chi TV show stars Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James, and Curtiss Cook. The story is a timely coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption. In the sixth season, big dreams are finally realized but at a cost and everyone will is tested in unimaginable ways as they calculate the risks and rewards of their next big move. Guests include Lynn Whitfield, Kandi Burruss, Vic Mensa, Carolyn Michelle Smith, Jason Weaver, Iman Shumpert, Nia Jervier, L’lerrét Jazelle, Hannaha Hall, Ahmad Ferguson, Genesis Denise Hale, Joel Steingold, Judae’a Brown, Miriam A. Hyman, Tyla Abercrumbie, Tai Davis, Rolando Boyce, and Tory O. Davis.

For comparisons: Season five of The Chi on Showtime averaged a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 200,000 viewers.

