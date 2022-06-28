The Chi: Season Five Ratings

The Chi TV series was created by Lena Waithe and has been one of Showtime’s most popular shows. Will that ratings streak continue? Will The Chi be cancelled or renewed for season six? Stay tuned.

A drama series, The Chi TV show stars Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James, and Curtiss Cook. Guests include Kandi Burruss, La La Anthony, Jason Weaver, Iman Shumpert, Nia Jervier, Carolyn Michelle Smith, L’lerrét Jazelle, and Antonyah Allen. The story is a timely coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption. The fifth season delves deeply into the many joys and complications of Black love: relationships, children, career, community, and self.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season four of The Chi on Showtime averaged a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 298,000 viewers.

