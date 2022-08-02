City on a Hill: Season Three Ratings



The City On a Hill TV show stars two well-respected actors and has been one of Showtime’s highest-rated series. Will viewers continue to watch this show? Will City On a Hill be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

A crime drama series, the City on a Hill TV show stars Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge, Jill Hennessy, Lauren E. Banks, and Matthew Del Negro, with guest stars including Corbin Bernsen, Joanne Kelly, and Ernie Hudson. The story unfolds in 1990s Boston and centers on Assistant District Attorney Decourcy Ward (Hodge), and his unlikely partnership with corrupt FBI Agent Jackie Rohr (Bacon). Season three centers on Boston’s high society of Beacon Hill. Having left the FBI and thrown his badge into Boston Harbor, Jackie Rohr (Bacon) lands a lavish new gig running security for a wealthy family. Life is good until secrets begin to unravel. When an investigation opens, ADA Decourcy Ward (Hodge) sees an opportunity to finally rip out the machinery perpetuating a broken criminal justice system. Siobhan Quays (Banks), representing a construction worker who was severely injured on the Big Dig, encounters the city’s corruption first-hand, all while coping with the traumatic events of her past year. As Jenny Rohr (Hennessy) can attest, given her history with her father, some experiences will haunt you beyond your breaking point.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season two of City On a Hill on Showtime averaged a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 379,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the City On a Hill TV series on Showtime? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season?