Vulture Watch

Will Jackie dig a hole too deep this time? Has the City On a Hill TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on Showtime? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of City On a Hill, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the Showtime cable channel, City on a Hill stars Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge, Lauren E. Banks, Mark O’Brien, Amanda Clayton, Matthew Del Negro, and Jill Hennessy with guest stars Pernell Walker, Lucia Ryan, Kameron Kierce, Shannon Wallace, John Doman, and Michael O’Keefe. The story unfolds in 1990s Boston and centers on Assistant District Attorney Decourcy Ward (Hodge), and his unlikely partnership with corrupt FBI Agent Jackie Rohr (Bacon). Season two centers on a federal housing project in the Roxbury neighborhood that is plagued with drug violence and a rightful distrust in local law enforcement. As coalition leader Grace Campbell (Walker) works tirelessly on behalf of the community, her efforts are undermined by gang activity happening right under her nose. Rohr tries to exploit Boston’s defective criminal justice system in a desperate attempt to salvage his own career. Unfortunately for him, Ward is onto his adversary’s latest misstep. In time, the personal antagonism between these two escalates to an all-out war between the offices of the U.S. Attorney and the Suffolk DA. No one is safe from the collateral damage.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of City On a Hill averages a 0.00 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 0.00 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 0% in the demo and down by 0% in viewership. Find out how City On a Hill stacks up against other Showtime TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of March 30, 2021, City On a Hill has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will Showtime cancel or renew City On a Hill for season three? The series has been a good performer for the channel and has two well-known stars. As long as Bacon and Hodge want to continue, I think this series will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on City On a Hill cancellation or renewal news.



City On a Hill Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow City On a Hill‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that the City On a Hill TV show will be renewed for a third season? How would you feel if Showtime cancelled this TV series, instead?